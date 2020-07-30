Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: IMPINJ (NASDAQ: PI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on IMPINJ (PI – Research Report), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report).

IMPINJ (PI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to IMPINJ today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMPINJ with a $31.25 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released yesterday, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.09, close to its 52-week high of $77.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Silicon Laboratories, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.00, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.60, close to its 52-week high of $185.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Knight, Corelogic, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $190.70 average price target, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

