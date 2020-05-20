May 20, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on II-VI (IIVIResearch Report) and CoStar Group (CSGPResearch Report).

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released yesterday, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on II-VI, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.46, close to its 52-week high of $48.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.42, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Susquehanna also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on CoStar Group, with a price target of $730.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $674.66.

Buck has an average return of 23.1% when recommending CoStar Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6386 out of 6589 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CoStar Group with a $711.75 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $700.00 price target.

