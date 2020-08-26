Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: HEICO (NYSE: HEI), Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HEICO (HEI – Research Report), Fluent (FLNT – Research Report) and Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report).

HEICO (HEI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

HEICO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

Fluent (FLNT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fluent today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.9% and a 74.5% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluent with a $5.00 average price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $252.24, close to its 52-week high of $254.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 77.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $245.40 average price target, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $274.00 price target.

