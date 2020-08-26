August 26, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: HEICO (NYSE: HEI), Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HEICO (HEIResearch Report), Fluent (FLNTResearch Report) and Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report).

HEICO (HEI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on HEICO yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

HEICO has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.00.

Fluent (FLNT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fluent today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.9% and a 74.5% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fluent with a $5.00 average price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $252.24, close to its 52-week high of $254.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 77.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Slack Technologies, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $245.40 average price target, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $274.00 price target.

