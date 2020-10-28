October 28, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM), Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Unisys (NYSE: UIS)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on HealthStream (HSTMResearch Report), Akamai (AKAMResearch Report) and Unisys (UISResearch Report).

HealthStream (HSTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.34, close to its 52-week low of $19.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Livongo Health, Allscripts, and Cerner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HealthStream with a $24.00 average price target, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Akamai, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 55.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.67, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Unisys (UIS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Hold rating on Unisys yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unisys is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50.

