September 5, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Guidewire (GWREResearch Report), Methode Electronics (MEIResearch Report) and Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report).

Guidewire (GWRE)

In a report issued on September 2, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.43, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Methode Electronics (MEI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Methode Electronics on September 2 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Methode Electronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom on September 2 and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $497.68, close to its 52-week high of $507.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $570.35, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019