Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Guidewire (GWRE – Research Report), Methode Electronics (MEI – Research Report) and Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report).

Guidewire (GWRE)

In a report issued on September 2, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Guidewire, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.43, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

Methode Electronics (MEI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Methode Electronics on September 2 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 61.4% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Methode Electronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom on September 2 and set a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $497.68, close to its 52-week high of $507.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $570.35, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

