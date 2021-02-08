February 8, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on General Dynamics (GDResearch Report), Pinterest (PINSResearch Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (ALGMResearch Report).

General Dynamics (GD)

In a report released today, Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on General Dynamics, with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $158.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Liwag is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 41.9% success rate. Liwag covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for General Dynamics with a $176.00 average price target.

Pinterest (PINS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.05, close to its 52-week high of $86.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinterest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.88, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

In a report released today, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Allegro MicroSystems, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 76.1% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Brooks Automation, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegro MicroSystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.86, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

