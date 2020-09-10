Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Fortive (NYSE: FTV) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fortive (FTV – Research Report) and SecureWorks (SCWX – Research Report).

Fortive (FTV)

In a report issued on September 9, Julian Mitchell from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Fortive, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.45, close to its 52-week high of $80.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Mitchell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortive with a $82.25 average price target, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

SecureWorks (SCWX)

In a report issued on September 9, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on SecureWorks, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SecureWorks is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00.

