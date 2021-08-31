Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE: DV) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DoubleVerify Holdings (DV – Research Report) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM – Research Report).

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey reiterated a Buy rating on DoubleVerify Holdings today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Josey is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Josey covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Zillow Group Class A, and Upstart Holdings.

DoubleVerify Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.50, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $347.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $424.25.

