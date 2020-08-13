August 13, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) and Ducommun (NYSE: DCO)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Datadog (DDOGResearch Report), Health Catalyst (HCATResearch Report) and Ducommun (DCOResearch Report).

Datadog (DDOG)

In a report issued on August 11, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Datadog, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 74.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $95.64 average price target, a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Health Catalyst (HCAT)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Health Catalyst on August 11 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.4% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Health Catalyst with a $39.88 average price target, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report issued on August 12, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.2% and a 31.1% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.75, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

