Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) and IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ: IAC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD – Research Report), Omnicell (OMCL – Research Report) and IAC/InterActive (IAC – Research Report).

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report issued on June 10, Gray Powell from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.27, close to its 52-week high of $251.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Tenable Holdings.

CrowdStrike Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.60, implying an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Omnicell (OMCL)

BTIG analyst David Larsen reiterated a Buy rating on Omnicell on June 10 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.03, close to its 52-week high of $146.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, SOC Telemed, and Accolade.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omnicell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $158.67.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on IAC/InterActive on June 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $152.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripCom Group, and TripAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $249.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.