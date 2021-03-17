March 17, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) and Fuelcell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report), Workday (WDAYResearch Report) and Fuelcell Energy (FCELResearch Report).

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $385.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $271.94.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 72.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ChannelAdvisor, Verint Systems, and Veeva Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $371.25 average price target, a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $413.00 price target.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $257.12, close to its 52-week high of $282.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $282.47, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on Fuelcell Energy yesterday and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fuelcell Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $11.17, which is a -24.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

