Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Broadcom (AVGOResearch Report) and Oracle (ORCLResearch Report).

Broadcom (AVGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $410.04, close to its 52-week high of $412.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 77.7% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $458.13 average price target, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Oracle. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.48, close to its 52-week high of $62.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.34, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

