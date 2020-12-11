Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report) and Oracle (ORCL – Research Report).

Broadcom (AVGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom today and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $410.04, close to its 52-week high of $412.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 77.7% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $458.13 average price target, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Oracle (ORCL)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Oracle. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.48, close to its 52-week high of $62.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 68.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oracle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.34, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

