Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) and Caci International (NYSE: CACI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackbaud (BLKB – Research Report) and Caci International (CACI – Research Report).

Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report issued on March 25, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.88.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 67.4% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Sprout Social.

Blackbaud has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.75, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Caci International (CACI)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Caci International on April 22 and set a price target of $283.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $254.05, close to its 52-week high of $266.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

Caci International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $284.00, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

