Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Aspen Technology (AZPN – Research Report) and Alliance Data Systems (ADS – Research Report).

Aspen Technology (AZPN)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Oliver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 73.1% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sprout Social, and PROS Holdings.

Aspen Technology has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.00.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Evercore ISI analyst John Pancari maintained a Hold rating on Alliance Data Systems yesterday and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $122.10, close to its 52-week high of $127.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Pancari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 73.1% success rate. Pancari covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.57.

