Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: ASM International (Other OTC: ASMIY), Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) and ams AG (Other OTC: AUKUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on ASM International (ASMIY – Research Report), Nuance Communications (NUAN – Research Report) and ams AG (AUKUF – Research Report).

ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report issued on October 12, Keagan Bryce from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on ASM International, with a price target of EUR180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.25, close to its 52-week high of $170.05.

ASM International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $180.26, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR150.00 price target.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report issued on October 12, Saket Kalia from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.77, close to its 52-week high of $35.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.7% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.33, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on October 12, Andrew Gardiner from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.4% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ams AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.39.

