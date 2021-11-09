November 9, 2021   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPLResearch Report), Zynga (ZNGAResearch Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Apple, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.44, close to its 52-week high of $157.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Arista Networks, and Avaya Holdings.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.58, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report released yesterday, Clark Lampen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Zynga, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.99, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lampen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 25.0% success rate. Lampen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Unity Software, and ironSource.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.36, a 63.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.70, close to its 52-week high of $49.91.

Deshpande has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is ranked #392 out of 7725 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.66.

