Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Apple (AAPL – Research Report), Zynga (ZNGA – Research Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report).

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Apple, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $150.44, close to its 52-week high of $157.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dell Technologies, Arista Networks, and Avaya Holdings.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.58, representing a 12.0% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report released yesterday, Clark Lampen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Zynga, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.99, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lampen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 25.0% success rate. Lampen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Unity Software, and ironSource.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.36, a 63.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.70, close to its 52-week high of $49.91.

Deshpande has an average return of 27.0% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is ranked #392 out of 7725 analysts.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.66.

