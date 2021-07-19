Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) and Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apple (AAPL – Research Report), Fiserv (FISV – Research Report) and Confluent (CFLT – Research Report).

Apple (AAPL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.39, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Smart Global Holdings, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.62, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report issued on July 15, Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 76.0% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, DXC Technology Company, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $142.92, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Confluent (CFLT)

In a report released today, Patrick Colville from Deutsche Bank initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Confluent and a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Colville is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 79.3% success rate. Colville covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

Confluent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.14, implying a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

