Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alphabet (GOOGL – Research Report) and Frontier Communications (FTR – Research Report).

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released today, James Lee from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1276.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Facebook, and Twitter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1532.54 average price target, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1400.00 price target.

Frontier Communications (FTR)

In a report released today, Jennifer Fritzsche from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Frontier Communications. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cincinnati Bell, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Frontier Communications with a $0.20 average price target.

