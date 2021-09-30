Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ: DSP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Akamai (AKAM – Research Report) and Viant Technology (DSP – Research Report).

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Akamai. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 65.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.86.

Viant Technology (DSP)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Viant Technology, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.17, close to its 52-week low of $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 58.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Tremor International, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viant Technology with a $31.33 average price target, representing a 140.4% upside. In a report issued on September 27, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $18.00 price target.

