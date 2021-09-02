September 2, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AeroVironment (AVAVResearch Report), Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report) and Novanta (NOVTResearch Report).

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $126.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autodesk (ADSK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk yesterday and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $303.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $356.55, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $370.00 price target.

Novanta (NOVT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Mason CFA initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Novanta yesterday and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $151.54, close to its 52-week high of $154.31.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novanta is a Hold with an average price target of $142.50, representing a -7.4% downside. In a report issued on August 30, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019