Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AeroVironment (AVAV – Research Report), Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report) and Novanta (NOVT – Research Report).

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $126.67 average price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk yesterday and set a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $303.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 80.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $356.55, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $370.00 price target.

Novanta (NOVT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Mason CFA initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Novanta yesterday and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $151.54, close to its 52-week high of $154.31.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novanta is a Hold with an average price target of $142.50, representing a -7.4% downside. In a report issued on August 30, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

