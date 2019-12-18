December 18, 2019   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Accenture (ACNResearch Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMDResearch Report).

Accenture (ACN)

In a report released today, Tien Tsin Huang from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Accenture, with a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.28, close to its 52-week high of $208.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $212.22, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.83, close to its 52-week high of $43.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $37.11 average price target, implying a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019