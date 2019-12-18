Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Accenture (ACN – Research Report) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report).

Accenture (ACN)

In a report released today, Tien Tsin Huang from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Accenture, with a price target of $227.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $205.28, close to its 52-week high of $208.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $212.22, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.83, close to its 52-week high of $43.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $37.11 average price target, implying a -13.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

