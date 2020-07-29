Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) and Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report), Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT – Research Report) and Hawaiian Holdings (HA – Research Report).

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections, with a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $101.03, close to its 52-week high of $105.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 75.5% success rate. Brown covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, GFL Environmental, and Casella Waste.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Waste Connections is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.83, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Extended Stay America.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.83.

Hawaiian Holdings (HA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Joseph DeNardi maintained a Hold rating on Hawaiian Holdings today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.27.

According to TipRanks.com, DeNardi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 58.6% success rate. DeNardi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International, Huntington Ingalls, and AeroVironment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hawaiian Holdings is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.00, implying a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.