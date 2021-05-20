May 20, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: TripCom Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) and Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLN)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on TripCom Group (TCOMResearch Report) and Silence Therapeutics (SLNResearch Report).

TripCom Group (TCOM)

In a report released yesterday, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on TripCom Group. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 61.8% success rate. Fuller covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Booking Holdings, TripAdvisor, and Expedia.

TripCom Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.09.

Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on Silence Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.73, close to its 52-week high of $28.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silence Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00, representing a 22.6% upside. In a report issued on May 13, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

