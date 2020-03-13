March 13, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS), Gap (NYSE: GPS) and StarTek (NYSE: SRT)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Tilly’s (TLYSResearch Report), Gap (GPSResearch Report) and StarTek (SRTResearch Report).

Tilly’s (TLYS)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Tilly’s, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34, close to its 52-week low of $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $10.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.07, close to its 52-week low of $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $15.44 average price target, a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

StarTek (SRT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on StarTek today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.8% and a 22.0% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

StarTek has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019