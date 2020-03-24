March 24, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), Eutelsat Communications (Other OTC: EUTLF) and Mediaset España (Other OTC: GETVF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Southwest Airlines (LUVResearch Report), Eutelsat Communications (EUTLFResearch Report) and Mediaset España (GETVFResearch Report).

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Airlines, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.73, close to its 52-week low of $29.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.8% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Knight Transportation.

Southwest Airlines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.89, implying a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)

Barclays analyst Nick Dempsey maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.24, equals to its 52-week low of $9.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dempsey is ranked #596 out of 6151 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eutelsat Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.02.

Mediaset España (GETVF)

In a report released yesterday, Julien Roch from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Mediaset España, with a price target of EUR3.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.80, equals to its 52-week low of $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Roch is ranked #5353 out of 6151 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España with a $5.40 average price target, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR3.30 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019