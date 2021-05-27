May 27, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM), Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Equifax (NYSE: EFX)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on R1 RCM (RCMResearch Report), Ebay (EBAYResearch Report) and Equifax (EFXResearch Report).

R1 RCM (RCM)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Buy rating on R1 RCM on May 25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on R1 RCM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

Ebay (EBAY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian maintained a Buy rating on Ebay on May 25 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.44, close to its 52-week high of $65.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 74.0% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and ChannelAdvisor.

Ebay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.44, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Equifax (EFX)

In a report issued on May 25, Jeffrey Meuler from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Equifax, with a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $233.22, close to its 52-week high of $242.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Grand Canyon Education, and Nielsen Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equifax with a $236.09 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

