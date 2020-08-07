Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Points International (PCOM – Research Report) and AMC Entertainment (AMC – Research Report).

Points International (PCOM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Points International and a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 50.7% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Points International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.44.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00, which is a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

