Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) and CCL Industries (Other OTC: CCDBF)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Greenlane Holdings (GNLN – Research Report) and CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report).

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Greenlane Holdings, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenlane Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.67.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on CCL Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $40.94 average price target.

