August 7, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) and CCL Industries (Other OTC: CCDBF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Greenlane Holdings (GNLNResearch Report) and CCL Industries (CCDBFResearch Report).

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Greenlane Holdings, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenlane Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

KeyBanc analyst Adam Josephson maintained a Hold rating on CCL Industries today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Josephson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CCL Industries with a $40.94 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019