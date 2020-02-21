Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ – Research Report) and Zillow Group (ZG – Research Report).

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Domino’s Pizza, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $373.16, close to its 52-week high of $381.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 72.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domino’s Pizza with a $329.62 average price target, a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (ZG)

In a report released yesterday, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Zillow Group, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.17, close to its 52-week high of $66.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00, a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

