Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT), Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) and Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on DHT Holdings (DHT – Research Report), Brinker International (EAT – Research Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN – Research Report).

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Kepler Capital analyst Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings on August 11 and set a price target of $7.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.05.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.31.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences on August 3 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.09.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 49.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied DNA Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, which is a 142.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

