Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Darden (NYSE: DRI), Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) and Kar Auction Services (NYSE: KAR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Darden (DRI – Research Report), Hyatt Hotels (H – Research Report) and Kar Auction Services (KAR – Research Report).

Darden (DRI)

In a report issued on September 20, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Darden, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $150.32, close to its 52-week high of $153.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 74.2% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $161.40, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Hyatt Hotels, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 60.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hyatt Hotels with a $81.92 average price target.

Kar Auction Services (KAR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services on September 21 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 59.4% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kar Auction Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, a 57.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

