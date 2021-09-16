September 16, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) and Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cheesecake Factory (CAKEResearch Report) and Bright Horizons (BFAMResearch Report).

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Del Taco Restaurants, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.50.

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on Bright Horizons yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $140.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 72.0% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as PureCycle Technologies, First Advantage, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bright Horizons is a Hold with an average price target of $160.40.

