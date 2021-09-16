Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) and Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE – Research Report) and Bright Horizons (BFAM – Research Report).

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Del Taco Restaurants, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.50.

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on Bright Horizons yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $140.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 72.0% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as PureCycle Technologies, First Advantage, and Stericycle.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bright Horizons is a Hold with an average price target of $160.40.

