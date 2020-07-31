July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: CH Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CH Robinson (CHRWResearch Report) and Yum! Brands (YUMResearch Report).

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.56, close to its 52-week high of $99.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $91.00 average price target, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $96.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 66.6% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum! Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019