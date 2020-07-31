Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: CH Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CH Robinson (CHRW – Research Report) and Yum! Brands (YUM – Research Report).

CH Robinson (CHRW)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on CH Robinson today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $93.56, close to its 52-week high of $99.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CH Robinson with a $91.00 average price target, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $96.00 price target.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Yum! Brands today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 66.6% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yum! Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.82.

