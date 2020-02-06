Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Capital Product (NASDAQ: CPLP), Cigna (NYSE: CI) and Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Capital Product (CPLP – Research Report), Cigna (CI – Research Report) and Tuesday Morning (TUES – Research Report).

Capital Product (CPLP)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Capital Product, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Nordic American Tanker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital Product is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Cigna (CI)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cigna, with a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.48, close to its 52-week high of $214.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cigna with a $240.10 average price target, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $263.00 price target.

Tuesday Morning (TUES)

In a report released today, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Tuesday Morning, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.45, close to its 52-week low of $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Tuesday Morning has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

