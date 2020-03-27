March 27, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) and Factset Research (NYSE: FDS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Anthem (ANTMResearch Report) and Factset Research (FDSResearch Report).

Anthem (ANTM)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Anthem, with a price target of $291.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anthem is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $338.22.

Factset Research (FDS)

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Factset Research, with a price target of $258.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 79.7% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Factset Research has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $241.67, representing a 2.8% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

