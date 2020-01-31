January 31, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Services Companies: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and United Parcel (NYSE: UPS)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report), Quest Diagnostics (DGXResearch Report) and United Parcel (UPSResearch Report).

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Tom Forte from D.A. Davidson reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $2625.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2032.47, close to its 52-week high of $2055.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Forte is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Forte covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Qurate Retail Group, Livexlive Media, and iMedia Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2382.86 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

In a report released today, Derik De Bruin from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Quest Diagnostics, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.22, close to its 52-week high of $112.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruin is ranked #1003 out of 5866 analysts.

Quest Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $109.67, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

United Parcel (UPS)

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Schneider National.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Parcel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.00, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

