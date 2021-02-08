Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Linde (NYSE: LIN) and LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Linde (LIN – Research Report) and LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report).

Linde (LIN)

UBS analyst Geoff Haire maintained a Buy rating on Linde on February 5 and set a price target of EUR255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $256.21, close to its 52-week high of $274.58.

Haire has an average return of 19.7% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is ranked #6317 out of 7283 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $288.50 average price target, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Georgina Iwamoto maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS yesterday and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.85, close to its 52-week high of $80.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwamoto is ranked #1347 out of 7283 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.94.

