Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) and Gibson Energy (Other OTC: GBNXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Hudbay Minerals (HBM – Research Report) and Gibson Energy (GBNXF – Research Report).

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera reiterated a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.63, close to its 52-week low of $2.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -14.3% and a 30.8% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Hudbay Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.72, implying a 73.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Catellier from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 75.9% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and TC Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.39.

