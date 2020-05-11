Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Ero Copper (Other OTC: ERRPF) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ero Copper (ERRPF – Research Report) and Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report).

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper, with a price target of C$18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.5% and a 28.9% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and Lundin Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ero Copper with a $12.63 average price target, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson maintained a Hold rating on Endeavour Silver today and set a price target of C$2.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.5% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Torex Gold Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $2.16 average price target, representing a 46.9% upside. In a report released today, Noble Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.