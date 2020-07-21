Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Lundin Mining (Other OTC: LUNMF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Endeavour Silver (EXK – Research Report) and Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report).

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

In a report released today, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Endeavour Silver and a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Endeavour Silver with a $2.72 average price target, implying a -26.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.30 price target.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Murphy from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30, close to its 52-week high of $6.36.

Murphy has an average return of 8.8% when recommending Lundin Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is ranked #1231 out of 6806 analysts.

Lundin Mining has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.53, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$9.50 price target.

