Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) and US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DuPont de Nemours (DD – Research Report) and US Silica Holdings (SLCA – Research Report).

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours on October 29 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Graphic Packaging.

DuPont de Nemours has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.80, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

US Silica Holdings (SLCA)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on US Silica Holdings on October 29 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.0% and a 24.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

US Silica Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

