Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Materials Companies: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) and Waste Management (NYSE: WM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Century Aluminum (CENX – Research Report) and Waste Management (WM – Research Report).

Century Aluminum (CENX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Century Aluminum today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.67, close to its 52-week low of $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.7% and a 39.3% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Century Aluminum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Waste Management (WM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephanie Yee maintained a Hold rating on Waste Management today and set a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.75, equals to its 52-week high of $125.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is ranked #4013 out of 5917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Management with a $128.14 average price target, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.