Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) and Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS)By Carrie Williams
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS – Research Report) and Evolus (EOLS – Research Report).
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)
In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.52.
According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.3% and a 36.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $12.50 average price target.
Evolus (EOLS)
Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Evolus today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.71, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.
Evolus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.
