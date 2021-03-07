Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE) and Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Wave Life Sciences (WVE – Research Report) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK – Research Report).

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Hold rating on Wave Life Sciences on March 4 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Issi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 23.1% success rate. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $17.80 average price target, an 87.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma on March 4 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 47.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

