Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on uniQure (QURE – Research Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM – Research Report).

uniQure (QURE)

uniQure received a Hold rating and a $61.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.40, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.35, close to its 52-week high of $25.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 33.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $35.60 average price target, a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

