June 25, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on uniQure (QUREResearch Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report).

uniQure (QURE)

uniQure received a Hold rating and a $61.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.40, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $58.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.35, close to its 52-week high of $25.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 33.0% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a $35.60 average price target, a 42.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019