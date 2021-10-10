Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX – Research Report), Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO – Research Report).

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report issued on October 7, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.76, close to its 52-week low of $42.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.75, a 195.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Amgen (AMGN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Sell rating on Amgen on October 7 and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $208.95, close to its 52-week low of $207.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $242.22 average price target.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings on October 7. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Treace Medical Concepts, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Organogenesis Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

