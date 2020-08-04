August 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYCN)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tenet Healthcare (THCResearch Report) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCNResearch Report).

Tenet Healthcare (THC)

In a report released yesterday, A.J. Rice from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Tenet Healthcare, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenet Healthcare with a $27.09 average price target.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Cyclerion Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 57.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Cyclerion Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

