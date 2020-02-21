February 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Teleflex (NYSE: TFX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teleflex (TFXResearch Report), Corcept Therapeutics (CORTResearch Report) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAHResearch Report).

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $380.96, close to its 52-week high of $398.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $427.75, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $431.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Hold rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

In a report released today, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on PRA Health Sciences, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Coldwell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRA Health Sciences with a $123.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019