Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Teleflex (NYSE: TFX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teleflex (TFX – Research Report), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT – Research Report) and PRA Health Sciences (PRAH – Research Report).

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $380.96, close to its 52-week high of $398.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleflex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $427.75, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $431.00 price target.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan reiterated a Hold rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Duncan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Duncan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

In a report released today, Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on PRA Health Sciences, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.0% success rate. Coldwell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PRA Health Sciences with a $123.50 average price target.

