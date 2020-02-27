February 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE), Mesoblast (NASDAQ: MESO) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGEResearch Report), Mesoblast (MESOResearch Report) and Co-Diagnostics (CODXResearch Report).

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.65, close to its 52-week low of $56.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.38, which is a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Mesoblast (MESO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mesoblast, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.3% and a 35.5% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesoblast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 36.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Co-Diagnostics with a $4.50 average price target, which is a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

