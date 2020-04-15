Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Healthcare Companies: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM), Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) and Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM – Research Report), Genmab (GMAB – Research Report) and Mylan (MYL – Research Report).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Blueprint Medicines, and Ironwood Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.50, which is a 127.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genmab (GMAB)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Genmab, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Genmab has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, which is a 33.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Mylan (MYL)

In a report released today, David Amsellem from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Mylan, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Amsellem is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 39.5% success rate. Amsellem covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Mylan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.28, which is a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.